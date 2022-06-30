Devendra Fadnavis accepts JP Nadda’s proposal to become Deputy CM, says Amit Shah

After Devendra Fadnavis and Eknath Shinde staked claim to form the government at the Raj Bhavan, former Maharashtra Chief Minister Fadnavis declared that Shinde will be the new CM and he will be staying out of the government. However, in a dramatic turn of events, BJP’s central leadership has requested Devendra Fadnavis to be a part of the new government, and take the role of Deputy Chief Minister, announced BJP National President JP Nadda.

Moments later, Union Home Minister Amit Shah announced that Fadnavis has accepted JP Nadda’s proposal and will join the Maharashtra government. Shinde will be taking oath as the Maharashtra CM at 7:30 pm.Earlier, Fadnavis said that BJP will be extending full support to the Eknath Shinde government as the newly-formed cabinet will have members from both BJP and Shinde’s Shiv Sena camp. In a joint-press conference, Fadnavis attacked the Shiv Sena for insulting the mandate given by the people back in 2019 and forming a post-poll alliance with “those who are against Hindutva & Savarkar.”