"Devendra Fadnavis and Eknath Shinde used to hold meetings at night" reveals Amruta Fadnavis

Nagpur: The political drama in Maharashtra has caused many earthquakes in the state. Shiv Sena MLAs under the leadership of Eknath Shinde revolted and there was a big upheaval in the state and the Maha Vikas Aghadi government under the leadership of Uddhav Thackeray came to power. Eknath Shinde became the Chief Minister with the support of the BJP. Meanwhile, while speaking in the Parva Assembly, Eknath Shinde had stated that he used to meet Devendra Fadnavis secretly at night. Now Devendra Fadnavis's wife Amruta Fadnavis has revealed a big secret about these meetings.

In an interview with a news channel, Amruta Fadnavis said that "Devendraji works till late at night. So I didn't notice much. But sometimes he would go out late at night in disguise. I also found it difficult to recognize them. I wanted to avoid the subject even if I asked. But I had an idea that something was going on."

"From Eknath Shinde's speech, you must have understood that there was a lot of resentment among MLAs and activists of all parties." She also said that "BJP did its best to give him strength and stand behind him. Devendra Fadnavis can do social service even after leaving politics. I am aware of this". Amrita Fadnavis has praised Devendra Fadnavis in such words.