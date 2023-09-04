Devendra Fadnavis apologises on behalf of govt over lathi-charge on protesters

As violence broke out, police baton-charged the protesters and lobbed tear gas shells to disperse them. Several persons, including 40 police personnel, were injured and more than 15 state transport buses were set ablaze. More than 360 people have been booked in connection with the violence. Thousands of Maratha activists from various groups had gathered to express solidarity with one leader Manoj Jarange who was on a hunger strike for four days. As his health condition deteriorated, the police attempted to make him call off his fast even as the crowd became restless.

Lathicharge by Police was not right. I am apologising on behalf of the Government. CM has said that the action will be taken against those who are responsible for it, said Maharashtra Dy CM Devendra Fadnavis at the Maratha Reservation meeting chaired by CM.

Earlier, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray met with the Maratha quota protesters in Jalna on Monday and advised them not to let anyone into Marathwada who had ordered a lathi charge against the protesters. Thackeray reached Antarwali Sarathi village in Jalna and met Manoj Jarange, who has been staging a hunger strike since a week demanding reservation for the Maratha community. The agitation turned violent on Friday after the authorities tried to shift Jarange to a hospital.



