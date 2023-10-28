Devendra Fadnavis breaks silence on speculation around his "I'll return" viral video

A video posted on the official X handle of the Maharashtra BJP created a buzz, triggering speculations about the potential return of Devendra Fadnavis as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra. The video featured a post hinting at his comeback for the progress of the state. Notably, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Devendra Fadnavis had met senior leaders in Delhi just two days prior to the video's release. This prompted questions about the BJP's strategy for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections and the possibility of Fadnavis taking over the reins.

However, the video was swiftly deleted from the BJP Maharashtra's X handle within two hours, leaving many in anticipation of what the party's true intentions might be.

In response to the video's speculation, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis clarified his position. He affirmed his support for Eknath Shinde, stating, "Eknath Shinde is our Chief Minister, and under his leadership, I wholeheartedly support him for the development of Maharashtra." Fadnavis emphasized that interpreting beliefs from a video is a mistake and asserted that Eknath Shinde would complete his term as Chief Minister without a day less.