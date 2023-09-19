Devendra Fadnavis hails reservation of seats for women; calls it a 'historic decision'

Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis heaped praise on Modi govt over reservation of seats for women terming it a historic decision. Bharat again takes a milestone steps towards women empowerment!Another historic decision under the leadership of Hon. PM Narendra Modi ji as the Modi Government introduces a bill to reserve 33% of seats for women in both Lok Sabha and State assemblies. Unleashing NariShakti of the Nation even further, tweeted Fadnavis. PM Modi announced that his government is "bringing an important constitutional amendment bill", taking forward "our resolve of women-led development. "He urged the Lower House to pass the bill unanimously." I assure all the women that we are committed towards making this bill a law. I urge all the members of both the Houses to pass this Bill unanimously," Prime Minister said.With the amendment, number of women MPs in Lok Sabha will go up to 181 from current 82, Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal said as he tabled the bill. It was during the UPA government that the bill was passed in the Rajya Sabha on March 9, 2010. But it was not taken up in the Lok Sabha.

Soon after the Women's Reservation Bill was tabled by Law Minister Arjun Meghwal in the Lok Sabha, arms dealer Abhishek Verma recalled the contribution of his mother and former Rajya Sabha MP Veena Verma who first brought the Bill as a Private Member's Bill in the Rajya Sabha in 1993 and was subsequently adopted by the government and passed after several debates. He also said that he was proud of his mother for her unwavering commitment to women's empowerment and she is a true pioneer, and her legacy will live on in the Women's Reservation Bill. In a post on X, formerly Twitter, Abhishek Verma said, "My mother, Veena Verma, was a visionary leader who fought tirelessly for the rights of women in India. She was the original architect of the historic Women's Reservation Bill, which has been cleared by the #Cabinet and is on the verge of becoming law of the land." He said that the Women's Reservation Bill is a landmark piece of legislation that will reserve one-third of all seats in the Lok Sabha and state assemblies for women.He said that this will give women a much-needed voice in our democracy and help to ensure that their perspectives are represented at all levels of government.



