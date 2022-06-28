Devendra Fadnavis left for Delhi to meet Amit Shah and JP Nadda

Amid the political crisis in Maharashtra Opposition leader Devendra Fadnavis has left for Delhi to meet union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP president JP Nadda. Earlier on Monday, BJP's Pradesh Core Committee meeting was held at Opposition leader Devendra Fadnavis' Sagar bungalow. After the meeting, senior party leader Sudhir Mungantiwar told reporters that there was no discussion on power equations. "We are in the role of ‘Wait and Watch’.

The Shiv Sena leadership is currently worried as around 40 MLAs, led by Eknath Shinde, revolted and camped at a hotel in Guwahati, Assam. With more than two-thirds of the MLAs split, the party in the legislature is on the decline. So the party also gets out of hand whether such a situation has arisen. Meanwhile, Shiv Sena has started efforts to bring back some of the rebel MLAs. At the same time, Shiv Sena leader Anil Desai has claimed that 20 rebel MLAs from Shinde's group are in touch with him.