Devendra Fadnavis orders probe into Samruddhi Expressway tragedy

Seventeen workers were crushed to death late last night when a crane collapsed on them at a construction site in Thane's Shahapur in Maharashtra, police said.The crane fell on a group of workers who were engaged in the construction of the Samruddhi Expressway, killing them instantly. Three injured workers were rushed to a nearby hospital, where they are being treated for their injuries.The workers were operating a girder launching machine which is a specialised crane that can move large steel beams or girders that are used in the construction of highways, rail bridges and form the foundation for large buildings.

Post the horrific incident, Deputy Chief Minister has ordered a high level probe on the incident. In Shahapur taluka, some laborers died in an accident during the construction of a bridge on Samriddhi highway which is very sad and heart-wrenching. I pay my heartfelt tribute to him. We share in the grief of their families. 3 workers were injured in this incident. He is undergoing treatment in the hospital. I pray to God for a speedy recovery in his health. We ordered to investigate the incident through experts," Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis tweeted. The Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation has been carrying out the construction of the Samruddhi Mahamarg.The first phase, connecting Nagpur to the temple town of Shirdi, was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in December 2022. It covers a distance of 520 km.