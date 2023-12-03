Devendra Fadnavis refuses to comment on BJP's 3-1 victory over Congress in Assembly elections

The 2023 assembly election results in four states have portrayed a fierce battle between the BJP and Congress. The election results of the assembly 2023 elections in 4 states of the country have been very favorable for the BJP. The semi-final results of the Lok Sabha elections have shown a strong performance by the BJP. However, the Congress has suffered setbacks in three states Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan. In Telangana, the BJP did not gain power, but managed to take the lead from 1 to 10 seats. As a result, the BJP seems to have gained an upper hand in the semi-finals of the Lok Sabha, as a result BJP leaders and workers are celebrating with joy. Deputy Chief Minister of the state, Devendra Fadnavis, has also reacted to these results.During the interview, the deputy Chief minister expressed, "Right now, I am extremely delighted. I will talk about this detail later."

In Madhya Pradesh, the BJP has secured a substantial victory by leading in over 150 seats. Initially, the Congress held the lead in Rajasthan, but the scenario swiftly changed, with the BJP now leading in more than 110 seats. This shift indicates a notable change in Rajasthan's political landscape. In Chhattisgarh, the Congress, holding the government, was expected to retain power, as suggested by numerous exit polls. However, the afternoon data reveals a shift in favor of the BJP, altering the projected outcome. Consequently, BJP leaders are celebrating these results. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan of Madhya Pradesh and Central Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia have echoed sentiments affirming Modi's enduring popularity in MP. On the other hand, the Congress has retained their government in Telegana by securing lead in over 60 seats, while BJP led in more than 35 seats. Congress supporters have already started celebrations, even distributing sweets to mark their apparent victory. The ongoing state elections in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Telangana, Chhattisgarh, and Mizoram are viewed as a prelude or semi-finals to the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, drawing the nation's attention. With results declared for four states today, barring Mizoram, the BJP has seized a lead in three out of the remaining four states, showcasing a robust performance in these semi-finals. However, even in the ruling Chhattisgarh, indications suggest potential losses for the Congress.