Devendra Fadnavis says alleges plot to create unrest in Maharashtra and Karnataka over border dispute

Maharashtra state deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis said that there was a political conspiracy to destablise the state and neighbouring Karnataka ruled by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-by creating unrest on the pretext of the border row.

According to a report of Indian Express, There is a large political conspiracy to destabilise Maharashtra and Karnataka by generating unrest under the pretext of border row. Those behind this conspiracy will soon be exposed, Fadnavis told reporters in Mumbai. We spoke to Union home minister Amit Shah and Karnataka CM Basavraj Bommai. Both the states have taken initiatives to ensure absolute peace and harmony.

Both sides know the border dispute has to be resolved within the legal framework with the case pending in the Supreme Court. There are preliminary reports pointing to some vested interests that are working to trigger unrest in both Maharashtra and Karnataka. It is part of a larger political conspiracy. We will expose them at an appropriate time, the BJP leader said.

Fadnavis, who holds the finance portfolio among others, reacted to reports of a tie-up between the Maharashtra government and Karnataka Bank and said banks should not be dragged into politics, Indian Express reported.

The state government signed an MoU with Karnataka Bank in June 2021. The decision was taken by the Maha Vikas Aghadi government led by Uddhav Thackeray and finance minister Ajit Pawar, he said. “Let us not drag banks into politics. Just because its name is Karnataka or Maharashtra, you do not identify banks with any one state. It caters to people across the country.

