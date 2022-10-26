Devendra Fadnavis says BJP-Shinde coalition to contest some Maha civic polls separately and others jointly

The Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Shiv Sena faction led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde will contest some of the civic polls separately and others in alliance.

Notably, CM Shinde had in August said the original Shiv Sena and the BJP will contest the forthcoming elections to civic bodies in Maharashtra together. He had claimed that the led by him represents the "original" Shiv Sena.

The elections are due in various civic bodies in the state, including the cash-rich Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), PTI reported.

A schedule announced by the SEC earlier has been challenged in court, hence we need to wait for the court's decision that would pave way for the civic polls in Maharashtra, Fadnavis said.