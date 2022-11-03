Devendra Fadnavis says Maha govt appoints two agencies to carry out recruitment

The Maharashtra government has appointed two professional agencies including TCS for caarrying out in recruitment in its various departments to avoid frauds, deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis said.

According to a report of PTI, he was speaking at an event where recruitment letters were handed over to some candidates who have got government jobs.

TCS and the Union government agency IBPS which carries out large-scale recruitment for public sector banks and Railways have been nominated to carry out the next round of recruitment for state government jobs, Fadnavis said.

The government will announce recruitment for at 8,500 posts in the next week, which will be followed by recruitment for 18,500 posts in the police department. In one year, we will start recruitment process for 75,000 posts, he added.