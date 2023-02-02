Devendra Fadnavis says state govt expects Rs 13,000-15,000 crore interest-free infrastructure funds from Centre

Maharashtra deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis said that the state government expects Rs 13,000-Rs 15,000 crore interest-free infrastructure funds.

According to a report of The Indian Express, While a detailed sector-wise budget provision will give a clear picture, preliminary information shows that Maharashtra has received Rs 1,000 crore for roads, Rs 400 crore for Vidarbha Marathwada irrigation projects, Rs 600 crore for environment-related projects, Rs 1,206 crore for Pune Metro, Rs 246 crore for Mula-Mutha river cleaning, Rs 2,000 crore for the bullet train project, Rs 500 crore for Mumbai Metro, Rs 163 crore for the Mumbai Urban Transport Project, Rs 215 crore for green mobility, Rs 118 crore for Nagpur Metro and Rs 224 for Nagnadhi cleaning in Nagpur.

The Budget has allocated Rs 10 lakh crore for infrastructure and out of this, the Centre has promised Rs 1.30 lakh crore in interest-free funds for states. The allocation will be higher as there are several welfare schemes where separate state-wise provisions are not announced, Fadnavis said. But it is there in fine print, he added.