Devendra Fadnavis says to monitor COVID situation state govt will form committee/task force in coordination with Centre

Amid the rising COVID cases in China, Maharashtra deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis said that to monitor the COVID situation in the state, the state government will form a committee/task force in coordination with Centre.

Union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya chaired a meeting with senior officials and experts to review the COVID-19 situation in India. This comes amid report of the sudden rise in COVID cases in China, Japan, Brazil among other countries.

Union Health secreatary Rajesh Bhushan in a letter to States and Union Territories had said that in view of the sudden spurt of cases being witnessed in Japan, USA, Korea, Brazil and China, it is essential to gear up whole genome sequencing of positive case samples to track variants through the Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium (INSACOG) network.

