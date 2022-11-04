Devendra Fadnavis says we will fight back, on possibility of Uddhav Thackeray joining hands with Prakash Ambedkar

The Maharashtra deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis said that the parties with opposite ideologies coming together against us and we fight against such tendencies, over the possibility of Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena joining hands with Prakash Ambedkar's Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi.

We will see only when they come together. We are now used to that those having opposite ideologies, opposing each other tooth and nail come together against us always. Whenever such things happen, we fight back. We have support of the people, said Fadnavis.

According to a report of Times of India, steps are being taken from both Thackeray and Ambedkar's side to form an alliance. Prakash Ambedkar, however, has denied of any such talks. But in recent months, Ambedkar has been attacking Shinde-BJP government while being soft towards Thackeray which was raised speculations of them coming together.

