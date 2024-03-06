Devendra Fadnavis, Senior BJP Officials Head to Delhi for Grand Alliance Seat Sharing Talks

It is almost certain that the allies of the ruling grand alliance in the state will contest the upcoming Lok Sabha elections together. However, there seems to be no consensus on seat-sharing between the BJP, Shiv Sena's Shinde faction, and NCP's Ajit Pawar faction in the Grand Alliance. The ruling BJP at the Centre is keen to contest as many seats as possible, thus blocking the seat-sharing formula in the grand alliance. In view of this, there is a possibility of a solution in Delhi for the seat-sharing of the Grand Alliance. Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, State BJP president Chandrashekhar Bawankule, Mumbai president Ashish Shelar, Chandrakant Patil, and Pravin Darekar are among those who have left for Delhi, for a possible conversation on seat-sharing.

On the one hand, there is no consensus on seat sharing in the Maha Vikas Aghadi, which is also seeing a similar situation in the Grand Alliance. Different formulas are being discussed in the media regarding seat sharing in the Grand Alliance. The Shiv Sena-Shinde faction is also insisting on getting at least as many seats as its sitting MPs. The Ajit Pawar group is demanding that they should get the same number of seats as the Shinde group. On the other hand, the BJP also wants to contest 30-32 Lok Sabha seats in Maharashtra, which has created a rift over seat-sharing in the Grand Alliance.

Talks and negotiations with allies have been going on for the last two days in the presence of Amit Shah to find a solution to the seat-sharing issue in the Grand Alliance. The BJP is firm on contesting 32 seats in Maharashtra. The Shiv Sena-Shinde faction wants at least 13 seats. However, Amit Shah has offered to give 11 seats to the Shinde group. Amit Shah is ready to give five seats to the Ajit Pawar group, so now the political circle is watching the BJP's state core committee meeting in Delhi today.