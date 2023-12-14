Devendra Fadnavis shouldn't give more power to Bhujbal, says quota activist Manoj Jarange

Quota activist Manoj Jarange expressed concern, cautioning against Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis granting additional authority to NCP minister Chhagan Bhujbal. Jarange emphasized that such a move could potentially create misunderstandings within the Maratha community. While touring various regions of Maharashtra to advocate for reservation for the Maratha community, Jarange addressed reporters in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. His remarks came during a press interaction following his admission to a private hospital in the area.

Earlier, the government said they would withdraw the cases registered in the Antarwali Sarati incident. Instead, people were arrested in the case, he said referring to the lathi-charge on Maratha quota agitators there. He accused Bhujbal of wishing for communal unrest in the state. It won’t happen if Fadnavis doesn’t vest him with more power, he said. If Bhujbal gets more power, it will send out a wrong message, said the activist.

The activist said a meeting of the community members will be held at Antarwali Sarati on December 17. People from across the state will be present (at the meeting) and decide the way forward for the (quota) agitation, he said. This person (Bhujbal) is communal. If he is asked about the quota for the Dhangar and Banjara communities, he won’t make his stand clear. He is a minister and should use his words carefully, he said.

Jarange has been steadfast in his demand for the issuance of blanket Kunbi (OBC) caste certificates to individuals belonging to the Maratha community. He has specified December 24 as the deadline for the state government to address his primary demand, which revolves around securing reservation for the Maratha community in government jobs and educational opportunities.



