Devendra Fadnavis pulls up BJP MLC for inappropriate remarks against Ajit Pawar

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis took a dim view of party MLC Gopichand Padalkar’s controversial comments on Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader and Deputy CM Ajit Pawar.

Gopichand Padalkar’s comments are inappropriate. It is wrong to make such statements. Leaders and party workers from all three parties (in government) need to respect each other. It is my clear opinion that such language should not be used at all, Fadnavis told reporters.

When asked about the Supreme Court's instructions to Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar regarding disqualification petitions against Chief Minister Shinde and other Shiv Sena MLAs, Fadnavis stated that it constitutes a quasi-judicial process. He added that it is within the speaker's discretion to comment on the issue. It will be inappropriate on my part to comment on it. I think blessings of Lord Ganesh are with the Mahayuti, Fadnavis added. Padalkar has written to CM Eknath Shinde and his deputy Fadnavis on issues faced by the Dhangar community in Maharashtra.

When asked why he hadn’t written to Ajit Pawar, who is also Deputy CM, Padalkar retorted, Ajit Pawar is a cunning pup of a cunning wolf and there is no need to approach him. In his letter to Shinde, Padalkar warned of a protest by Dhangars (shepherd community) similar to the Jat agitation and asked the government to call a meeting over the demands of the community.