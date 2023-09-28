Devotees bid adieu to Lord Ganesh in Pune

Devotees bid a grand farewell to Lord Ganesh and fervently expressed their desire for his swift return next year as the immersion processions of the elephant-headed God's idols commenced in Pune city, Maharashtra, on Thursday. This marked the culmination of the 10-day festival.

A number of celebrities from Marathi cinema were seen trying their hands on dhol-tasha, the tradition percussion instruments, during a procession on Laxmi Road, the main route of the immersion processions.

The processions of the city’s five most prominent mandals Kasba Ganpati, Tambadi Jogeswari, Gurji Talim, Tulshi Baug and Kesariwada started with much fanfare as devotees played drums and chanted Ganapati Bappa Morya, Pudchya Varshi Lavkar Ya, (Hail Lord Ganesh, come back soon next year).

To ensure the safety and security of the idol immersion processions in Pune, an extensive deployment of over 7,000 police personnel, officers, and home guards has been put in place, according to an official statement.

Additionally, specialized units such as Bomb Detection and Disposal squads, Quick Response Teams, and dog squads have been strategically positioned at various locations throughout the city. There are 3,865 Ganesh mandals in Pune, while 6,14,257 idols of Lord Ganesh were installed in the city households.

