Devotees offer prayers at Siddhivinayak Ganapati Temple in Mumbai on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi

A morning ‘aarti’ was performed at Shri Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai on Tuesday on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi. A huge gathering of devotees thronged the two-centuries-old shrine dedicated to Lord Ganesha, as the ten-day-long celebration begins today.

Meanwhile, Mumbai Police on Monday said traffic restrictions will be in place in different parts of Mumbai during Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations but there will be no curbs on vehicles supplying essential commodities. Idol immersion processions, which take place on different days of the festival starting from the second day, attract massive crowds of devotees as people from all over the city and also outside come to witness the grand event, leading to a surge in pedestrian and vehicular traffic, which may be aggravated by plying of heavy vehicles and private buses, a traffic department official said.