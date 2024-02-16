Dhangar Community's Appeal to be Granted Reservation from ST Category Rejected by Bombay High Court

Various communities have been aggressive on the issue of reservation in Maharashtra. Meanwhile, the Dhangar community had also taken a stand by demanding inclusion in the ST category and reservation. Meanwhile, the Bombay High Court has given a big blow to the Dhangar community on the issue of reservation. The High Court has refused to grant reservation to the Dhangar community under the ST category. It also dismissed all petitions filed in this regard. Now the Dhangar community is left with the option of appealing to the Supreme Court.

The Dhangar community has been agitating for reservation in the ST or Scheduled Tribes for the past several years. The intensity of these protests had increased in the last few days. It had also moved the court over the Dhangar reservation. The Dhangar community had been demanding the inclusion of the Dhangar community from the NT (Nomadic Tribe) into the ST category. A bench of Justices Gautam Patel and Kamal Katha, however, dismissed the petitions related to the Dhangar reservation, saying the requirements had not been met and verified.