Dheeraj Ghate appointed as Pune city president of BJP

Dheeraj Ghate, the former Municipal Corporation leader, has been appointed as the city president of the Bharatiya Janata Party. This selection was announced by BJP State President Chandrashekhar Bawankule.

Ghate is a Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh volunteer and has been actively involved in various innovative and social initiatives through Sane Guruji Tarun Mandal. He has shouldered numerous responsibilities within the party organization, currently serving as Pune city in-charge and regional secretary.