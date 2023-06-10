Dhule witnesses powerful 'Jan Akrosh Morcha' against desecration of prayer site

A protest march was held today in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Dhule, to condemn the defacement of a place of worship. Thousands of citizens actively participated in the march, voicing their anger and discontent.

The march, which lasted for approximately ninety minutes, concluded at Shivtirtha, signifying the united stand against such acts of desecration. Notably, the local police breathed a sigh of relief as the protest remained peaceful without any untoward incidents.

Stringent security measures were implemented throughout the city, creating an atmosphere akin to a fortified camp. Meanwhile, the city observed a successful bandh (shutdown) in response to the desecration, demonstrating widespread support and enthusiasm among the citizens.

A disturbing incident of desecration occurred at a place of worship in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Dhule. In response, the police promptly apprehended three individuals. Soon after, a protest march began at 10:30 am on Saturday, starting from the statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. The march proceeded through Pachkandil, Juna Agraroad, Juni Mahapalika, and Civil Road, ultimately converging at Shivtirtha.

Dr Subhash Bhamre and Anup Agarwal provided guidance for the march. The protest march witnessed substantial police presence and the city assumed a fortified appearance. The demonstration concluded peacefully without any untoward incidents, and the police breathed a sigh of relief.

Former MLA Rajvardhan Kadambande, Prof. Sharad Patil, Mayor Pratibha Chaudhari, former Mayor Chandrakant Sonar, and Pradeep Karpe, along with thousands of citizens, participated in the march, which was supported by BJP officials, Shiv Sena's Thackeray and Shinde groups. The protest against the desecration of the place of worship received a spirited response from the public.