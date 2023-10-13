Digital display of road tax collections at Maha toll-posts soon

As a notable effort to enhance transparency, the Maharashtra administration plans to introduce digital display boards showcasing toll collections at major toll booths. Additionally, they intend to set up CCTV surveillance to monitor potential delays and interruptions caused by toll tax collection procedures. The decision was made public on Friday, shared by PWD Minister Dadaji D. Bhuse and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) President Raj Thackeray earlier today.

MNS Chief Raj Thackeray says, "After nine years, I met the CM regarding the toll issue... When I had gone nine years ago, Prithviraj Chavan was CM. At that time, I understood that the toll agreements done by the state government were ending in 2022. The issue emerged after nine years once again. Dy. CM Devendra Fadnavis had given a statement that there is no toll on three- and four-wheelers... Everyone felt that it meant that this money did not go to the government and went only to those who took the toll. After this, there were protests in some places. Then we had a talk with (present) CM... It was decided that for the next 15 days, cameras will be installed at all the entry points by the state government as well as by our party. So that the number of vehicles coming can be counted... Other than this, clean washrooms, first-aid, and ambulance services will also be provided at all tolls. A detailed structural audit will be done..."

“Within two weeks, CCTVs shall be installed at all the toll booths at the five Mumbai Entry Points (MEPs) and a control room will be set up in Mantralaya to monitor them,” said Raj Thackeray. The digital display will indicate how much toll the contractor has collected as per the tender and how much is left balance to enable the people know the correct financials of the concerned tool-booth, he said.

The government will also ensure that no vehicle is required to halt for more than four minutes at the toll-posts and those outside the ‘yellow line’ (indicating a traffic jam) will be allowed to pass without paying the road toll tax, the MNS will construct public conveniences near some of the toll booths, and keep a watch over the goings-on.

The MNS has also demanded the closure of 29 old toll booths belonging to the PWD Department and 15 operated by the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC). Bhuse stated that the government will consider this request and make a decision shortly.