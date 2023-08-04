Dilapidated temples in Maharashtra to be renovated? BJP leader pens letter to Fadnavis

BJP leader and member of Maharashtra legislative council Gopichand Padalkar has urged Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to set up a committee to look after the renovation of dilapidated temples. In a letter to Fadnavis, Padalkar said the committee should be named after Punyashlok Ahilyabai Holkar who was at the forefront of renovating and reviving temples.“Our country always looks up to Maharashtra when it comes to education, economics, and culture. This is possible only because of the state’s robust cultural foundation,” Padalkar said.

He added, “One of the pillars on which this foundation has been built is temples. The state has several ancient temples which continue to inspire people. Currently, the holy month of Shravan is going on and devotees throng many such places of worship. However, several of them today are in a neglected state and need help. “Several Shiv temples or temples having ‘Hemadpanthi’ style of architecture need urgent attention. Therefore, Punyashlok Ahilyabai Holkar Renovation Survey Committee should be set up. The said panel can work in collaboration with Deccan College and Archaeology Department. The panel can survey all the temples in the state and submit a comprehensive report to the state government.”Padalkar has been raising his voice for the redevelopment of old temples in the state for the past two years. During the MVA regime, he had kick-started a campaign to rename Ahmednagar district to ‘Ahilyanagar’. He was the first to raise this demand to the newly sworn-in Shinde-Fadnavis government last year.