Disha Patani, Tara Sutaria turn up the heat at 'Ek Villian Returns' wrap-up party

Celebrating the wrap-up of the upcoming action-thriller franchise 'Ek Villian Returns', the team united for a party on Wednesday night.

Pictures of lead actors Disha Patani and Tara Sutaria from the party have been doing rounds on social media, looking glamourous posing together.

Disha wore a black, cold-shoulder dress with puff sleeves. Tara opted for a brown-fitted dress with a matching micro bag and heels.

Lead actor Arjun Kapoor went for a casual black-on-black outfit.

'Ek Villain Returns' is the sequel of the 2014 Bollywood film 'Ek Villain' which featured Sidharth Malhotra, Shraddha Kapoor, and Riteish Deshmukh in the lead roles.

Releasing eight years after the first installment of the franchise, the multi-starrer film has some high octane action pieces along with major twists in its plot, and much like its predecessor, the music of the film is also one of the most anticipated albums of the year.

Starring a powerful ensemble cast including John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor, Disha Patani, and Tara Sutaria, 'Ek Villain Returns' will release on July 8, 2022.

The movie is directed by Mohit Suri and jointly produced by T-Series and Balaji Telefilms.

( With inputs from ANI )

