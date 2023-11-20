Distorted mentality: Fadnavis hits back at Sanjay Raut over Casino allegation

The Shiv Sena (UBT) and the Bharatiya Janata Party tussled on Monday after Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut accused the ruling party’s Maharashtra unit chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule of spending Rs 3.5 crore while gambling at a Macao casino.

Raut had posted a picture of Bawankule that he claimed was from a casino in Macao, a special administrative region of China.The Shiv Sena (UBT) leader alleged Bawankule had spent Rs 3.5 crore in just three hours while gambling there.

Attacking Raut, Maharashtra deputy chief minister and senior BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis said the issue showed the distorted mentality and frustration of Raut. Fadnavis claimed Bawankule was there with his family and they were having food at a restaurant which also houses the casino.

On purpose, an incomplete photo has been uploaded. The complete photo clearly shows Bawankule, his wife, daughter and his entire family. Hence, this kind of distorted mentality should end somewhere because so much frustration is not proper, Fadnavis said attacking Raut. Such allegations by morphing and editing photos were lowering the level of politics, Fadnavis asserted.