Diwali gift for Mumbaikars: Mumbai Metro extends service hours till 11 PM - Details inside

In a significant development, the Mumbai Metro, often regarded as the city's second lifeline, is set to operate for extended hours, ensuring a safer and more eco-friendly commute for passengers. This welcome change is scheduled to take effect on Saturday, November 11, 2023, and is expected to bring greater convenience and flexibility to the daily lives of Mumbaikars.

Under the new arrangement, the last metro service on Metro routes 2A and 7 will depart at 11 PM, compared to the previous closing time of 10:30 PM. The decision to extend metro timings was announced by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, who also serves as the president of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA). This decision is seen as a special Diwali gift for the residents of Mumbai.

The extension of metro hours not only enhances the convenience of passengers but also promotes a sustainable and comfortable mode of transportation. Eknath Shinde expressed his enthusiasm, saying, "Diwali is a festival of excitement. We are happy to double this excitement by extending the timings of the Mumbai Metro service. Mumbai Metro is a sustainable and safe public transport system."

The Chief Minister emphasized the need for passengers to follow safety rules and maintain discipline on platforms and at stations. This step is vital to ensure a smooth and secure commuting experience.

The initiative to extend metro hours received its initial recommendation from Guardian Minister of Mumbai Suburban District Mangal Prabhat Lodha. Shinde's decision to make this extension a permanent feature not only caters to festive occasions but offers long-term benefits to the citizens.

The decision to extend metro hours was initially prompted by demands for the festive season, but it has now been made a permanent feature. Mumbai Metro has gained popularity as a dependable and eco-friendly public transport system in the Mumbai metropolitan region. The extension of service timings will allow Mumbaikar passengers to enjoy safe and comfortable travel until late at night.

Increased trips from 253 to 257

At present around 253 services are running between Gundvali and Andheri West on Metro Route 2A and 7 from Monday to Friday from 5:55 AM to 10:30 PM at an interval of 7.5 to 10.5 minutes. Now due to extended timings of the metro, there will be 257 metro trips between these stations between 5:55 am to 11 pm.

Also, 2 additional metro trips from Dahisar West to Gundvali, and 2 additional metro trips between Dahanukarwadi and Andheri West have been made available after 10 pm.

The Mumbai Metro has already become an integral part of the daily routine for around 6 crore citizens, with around 1.6 lakh Mumbaikars having purchased One Cards to streamline their commuting experience.

Metropolitan Commissioner of MMRDA Sanjay Mukherjee expressed his satisfaction with the decision, stating that it will contribute to the convenience and well-being of Mumbai's citizens.