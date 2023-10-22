Doesn't mean his outfit is joining opposition bloc INDIA: Prakash Ambedkar on meeting Sharad Pawar

On Saturday, Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) leader Prakash Ambedkar held a meeting with Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Sharad Pawar during an event but replied in the negative when asked if it could result in his outfit joining the opposition bloc INDIA.

There were 15 more people (when the two met). We had coffee in Pawar’s office after the inaugural session of the event, Ambedkar, who is the great grandson of social icon and legendary jurist Babasaheb Ambedkar, told PTI.

To a query on whether the meeting with Pawar could result in him joining the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance, which also includes Maha Vikas Aghadi constituents Congress and Shiv Sena (UBT), Ambedkar replied in the negative.

Both Pawar and Ambedkar were speakers at an event titled ‘Unleashing India’s Economic Potential: Dr Ambedkar’s Legacy Lives On’ at YB Chavan Centre in south Mumbai.