Dombivli Boiler Blast: Victims' Relatives Face Long Wait at KDMC Hospital Due to DNA Kit Shortage

Relatives of the Dombivli MIDC blast victims have been waiting anxiously at KDMC’s Shastri Nagar hospital since this morning. Due to a shortage of DNA kits, the hospital and forensic team have faced delays, resulting in long wait times for the families. Medical officers explained that the identification process is prolonged because some bodies arrived in polythene bags and were scattered. They added that DNA kits are being sourced from Kalina, but obtaining the test results will take a significant amount of time.

“We live in Ambernath. We saw on the news about the blast but didn’t have any idea that it could be my husband’s working place. I was shocked when I got to know that his body has been recovered. We are waiting for the DNA test,” told the wife of Engineer Vishal Poudwal who worked at Cosmos Engineering company to LokmatTimes.com. Poudwal’s sister in law informed that team members of Poudwal went for lunch and he alone was working at the cabin during which a sudden blast took place.

Police sources have informed that the rescue teams are able to locate the injured from the neighbouring companies but it is very difficult to locate the employees working at Amudan Chemicals Pvt Ltd.

Bablu Verma, missing person's relative said , "My brother in law Manish Kumar joined Cosmos Engineering Works just 15 days ago. He was just 22 years old. His mother is worried about him. Police are telling us to check at the hospital. Since morning, we have visited 4 to 5 hospitals in Dombivli. We dont know what to do." The missing person’s sister told, “I have not informed his parents till now. They are constantly calling me from Jharkhand and enquiring about him. What should I tell them?”

Another family brought a 6- year old son of the victim for DNA test. “What should we tell to this young kid. We don’t know anything about our relative’s whereabouts. Our family is devastated,” told the victim's family members who were continuously sobbing.

Meanwhile, MIDC officials said they are only responsible for plot allotment and rest lies with MPCB regarding the permissions. “The boiler inspector from Directorial of Industrial safety and health looks into the safety audits. Amudan company was allotted land at 1980. There are total 848 companies in of textile, Engineering, chemical, pharmacy companies in 247 hectares of in Dombivli MIDC area,” told the MIDC officials.

Siddhesh R Kadam, Chairman, Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) told, “Our regional officers visit here often. Pollution in this area has reduced in last few years. Frequent audits take place. Though it is an industrial area, the residential area over here has increased. Local industrialists too have the responsibility to follow rules and regulations. We expect their cooperation also. Already the planning has been done to shift hazardous chemical units. Soon, the report of this tragedy will come. We will look into whether it was a technical error or a human error.”