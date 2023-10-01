Don't play with people's emotions on 'Wagh Nakh': Aditya Thackeray appeals to Maharashtra govt

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray has voiced concerns regarding the authenticity of the 'Wagh Nakh' (Tiger Claw) set to return from London. During a press conference on Saturday, Thackeray questioned whether these artefacts truly belonged to Shivaji or were merely relics from the era.

Thackeray asked, “Do they really belong to Shivaji or are they just from that era?”

"The website of the Victoria and Albert Museum in London says that the 'Wagh Nakh' belonged to James Grant Duff (1789-1858), an officer of the East India Company who was appointed Resident (political agent) of the Satara State in 1818. The officer had claimed that the weapon belonged to Shivaji Maharaj, but the museum has stated that there is no evidence to support the claim,” he said.

“I appeal to the government to come clean on this issue as it is linked to the emotions of millions of people. I urge the government not to play with the emotions of the people," Aditya Thackeray said.