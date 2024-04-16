Don't Stay In Bubble That There Is Modi Wave': BJP Amravati Candidate Navneet Rana

Navneet Rana is no new face in Maharashtra politics, transitioning from an independent MP to securing a BJP ticket for re-election. Despite her alignment with the BJP, her recent statements, notably regarding Prime Minister Narendra Modi, have stirred controversy within her own party. Her remark advising voters not to assume a "Modi wave" this election has raised eyebrows, as BJP heavily relies on Modi's popularity for votes nationwide. Rana emphasised the importance of grassroots campaigning, urging voters to cast their ballots without succumbing to any perceived wave.

"We have to fight this election like a Gram Panchayat. All voters are required to reach the booth by 12 noon. Everyone should vote. No one should stay in the bubble that there is Modi wave," Rana said. While BJP promotes a "Modi-centric" campaign strategy across the country, Rana's divergence from this narrative challenges the party's rhetoric. She also recalled her election in 2019 and said that there was such a big system at play against her and still an independent candidate like her was elected. Previously, Rana had also targeted BJP state president Chandrashekhar Bawankule over remarks made by him regarding her husband Ravi Rana's potential entry into BJP. "Outsiders should not interfere in internal matters of husband and wife," Rana had said.