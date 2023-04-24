Don't worship Modi, just listen to what he says, Maharashtra former governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari

Former Maharashtra governor and ex-CM of Uttarakhand, Bhagat Singh Koshyari, said, “It is not a bad thing to consider Prime Minister Narendra Modi as god. Speaking at an event in Nainital on Saturday, he added, “I am not saying that we should worship the PM, but we should listen to what he says. ”

Koshyari said, “The government has given jobs more than its capacity. No government will be able to provide employment to every job seeker and, hence we have to become self-reliant. Koshiyari has not been a stranger to controversies, often evoking strong reactions from opposition parties.Ramesh Bais was appointed the new Governor of Maharashtra after President Droupadi Murmu accepted the resignation of Bhagat Singh Koshyari in February this year.