Dr Parag Kalkar appointed new Pro Vice-Chancellor of Savitribai Phule Pune University

Dr Parag Chandrakant Kalkar has been appointed as the new Pro Vice Chancellor of Savitribai Phule Pune University, as announced on Saturday. The decision to select him was made during the university's management council meeting held today, according to officials. Dr. Kalkar's nomination was put forth by the University's Vice Chancellor, Suresh Gosavi.

Competing for the position of Pro Vice-Chancellor alongside Dr Parag Kalkar were other candidates including Professor MG Chaskar, Professor Sanjay Chakane, Professor Ashok Chaskar, and Professor Vijay Khare. Dr Kalkar, a former member of the management council, had also been considered for the role of Vice Chancellor during his tenure as the Director of the Innovation, Research, and Partnership Centre at the university. The appointment marks an important development in the university's leadership structure.