DRI Seizes Over 5 Crore Worth of Smuggled Cigarettes at JNPA CFS

Uran: In a major bust, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) intercepted and seized a container holding over 5.77 crore rupees worth of foreign cigarettes at a Customs Freight Station (CFS) within the Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority (JNPA) complex.

Acting on specific intelligence regarding cigarette smuggling through a container at the JNPA CFS, the Mumbai DRI unit swiftly took control of the suspected container and initiated a thorough inspection. The examination revealed an elaborate concealment job within the 40-foot container. Foreign cigarette packets were skillfully hidden inside cardboard boxes filled with tamarind, disguised as a legitimate shipment. The cigarette boxes were further masked by a clever covering of tamarinds on all sides. A total of 33 lakh 92 thousand foreign cigarettes were seized in this operation. The seized contraband is estimated to be valued at 5.77 crore rupees.



This seizure comes on the heels of another major bust at the JNPA port just fifteen days ago, where DRI officials unearthed 14.67 crore rupees worth of foreign cigarettes concealed within another container.

The DRI remains vigilant in its efforts to curb smuggling activities.