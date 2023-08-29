Drunk driver veers auto rickshaw onto Mira Road railway platform, detained

In a drunken state, an auto-rickshaw driver drove the vehicle straight into Mira Road railway station. Prompt action by citizens prevented a potential major accident. The railway police detained the auto driver following the incident, which occurred on Monday morning.

During the Onam festival, a crowd had gathered at Mira Road railway station to create rangoli designs. At that moment, they noticed an auto-rickshaw driving onto platform number 4, near the Mira Road East area.

People shouted and hurried towards the auto-rickshaw, causing the driver to become confused and attempt to reverse out. However, citizens managed to halt the auto-rickshaw's movement. This swift action prevented harm to the driver and other passengers. Upon stopping the auto-rickshaw, it was discovered that the driver was intoxicated when questioned by the crowd. The railway police subsequently took the auto driver into custody.