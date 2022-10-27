EC rejects two and a half lakh affidavits submitted by Thackeray group

The Election Commission (EC) has rejected two and a half lakh affidavits of the Thackeray group duw to the wrong format, this affidavits was required to be submitted in the proper format as prescribed by the Election Commission.

According to a report of Zee News, Currently, there is a dispute between the Thackeray faction and the Shinde faction over who owns the real Shiv Sena and whose symbol is the bow and arrow symbol of Shiv Sena. As both the groups have claimed the same name and symbol, the name Shiv Sena along with the symbol has been frozen by the Election Commission. Therefore, till further orders, both groups will not be able to use the name and symbol of Shiv Sena.

So now both groups are submitting affidavits to the Election Commission to prove that Shiv Sena is theirs. Against this backdrop, two truckloads of affidavits were submitted to the Election Commission by the Thackeray group. 11 lakh affidavits were submitted to the Election Commission, Zee News reported.