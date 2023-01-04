ED attaches Thackeray Group MLA Anil Parab's property worth Rs.10 crore

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday attached assets worth more than Rs 10 crore in money laundering probe against former Maharashtra minister Anil Parab.Anil Parab, 56, is a three-time Shiv Sena legislator in the Maharashtra Legislative Council, the Upper House of the state legislature. He was inducted into the state cabinet by Chief Minister and Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray in December 2019.

In September 2021, Anil Parab appeared before the ED in connection with a bribery and money laundering case linked to former home minister Anil Deshmukh. His name had also cropped up when dismissed Mumbai police officer Sachin Waze had alleged that Parab received crores of rupees as a bribe for transfers of 10 police officers.The Maharashtra minister has been under the scanner after Waze, in a letter he tried to submit to the NIA court, had claimed that Parab had asked him to carry out extortion to the tune of Rs 50 crore from a private trust.Parab gained prominence in 2017 after the Shiv Sena and the BJP broke their alliance and fought the Mumbai civic elections separately. During the elections, Parab countered all the attacks by the BJP, including its attempt to corner the Shiv Sena over the allegations of corruption in the BMC.