ED conducts searches at places linked to underworld in Mumbai: Sources

Searches are being carried out by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) at several places linked to the people associated with the underworld in Mumbai, informed sources on Tuesday.

Sources also stated that these searches are being conducted in a recently registered money laundering case.

"ED is carrying out searches at several places linked to the people associated with the underworld, in Mumbai in a money laundering case. Some underworld fugitives and politicians are also under investigation," sources added.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor