ED Freezes Rs 13 Crore Assets of Builder Lalit Tekchandani in Money Laundering Case

On February 13, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducted search operations at three locations in Mumbai and Lonavala linked to builder Lalit Tekchandani, under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002.

The ED revealed that the search operation resulted in the freezing of shares and mutual funds valued at approximately Rs 13 Crores. As of now, the total seizure/freezing in this case has reached Rs 43 Crores, according to the ED. The investigation is centered around allegations of cheating prospective buyers of flats.



This development underscores the ED's commitment to combat financial irregularities and money laundering activities, as it continues to delve into the intricate details of the case involving Tekchandani.