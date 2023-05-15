ED issues second summons to NCP MLA Jayant Patil over IL&FS scam

Published: May 15, 2023 10:32 AM

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has issued a second summons to Jayant Patil, the President of the Maharashtra Nationalist Congress ...

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has issued a second summons to Jayant Patil, the President of the Maharashtra Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA), in connection with the alleged IL&FS scam. Patil has been asked to appear before the agency on May 22.

 

(Breaking news, details awaited)

