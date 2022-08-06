ED questioned Sanjay Raut's wife Varsha in connection with Patra Chawl scam

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Saturday questioned arrested Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut's wife Varsha in connection to the Patra Chawl case. Last week ED has conducted raids at Sanjay Raut's home, the agency also questioned many people who were related to the leader.

ED has also accused the former director of Guru Ashish Construction Pvt Ltd Pravin Raut for having a connection with the Patra Chawl scam. Sanjay Raut, was arrested late on Sunday night and he is still in the custody.

Whereas, it is being reported that Varsha Raut will be confronted with her husband and others accused in the case.



Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut, who is in ED custody in the Patra chawl scam case, has sent a letter to his allies. Congress and other opposition parties had condemned the ED action against him. After that, today it has come to light that Sanjay Raut wrote a letter to thank them. Sanjay Raut expressed his determination that he will fight against this oppression.

It is reported that Sanjay Raut has written a letter to Congress group leader in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge and other party leaders. Among them, a letter written to Kharge has come to light. "I take this opportunity to thank you for showing support to me through your words, your actions and your thoughts. Thank you for expressing solidarity with my party colleagues as well who raised this issue inside and out side the parliament."