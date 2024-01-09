ED Raids at Locations Linked to Uddav Faction Leader Ravindra Waikar

Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials conducted raids at several locations of Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Ravindra Waikar on Tuesday, January 9, in an alleged land scam case in Mumbai's Jogeshwari. According to an ANI report, ED raided seven locations related to Uddhav faction leader and MLA Ravindra Waikar and his partners in connection with a case involving the construction of a hotel at Jogeshwari in Mumbai by allegedly manipulating the land use conditions.

According to preliminary information, 10 to 12 ED officers reached Waikar's house in Mumbai around 8:30 am on Tuesday. All eyes are now on whether the ED will find any evidence in this raid and whether it will take any arrest action against Ravindra Vaikar. Earlier, the ED had raided the houses of Thackeray group leaders Sanjay Raut and Anil Parab. Sanjay Raut was arrested by the ED and had to stay in jail for almost three months. After that, Ravindra Waikar's name was constantly discussed, as the ED previously investigated him.

ED raids are underway at 7 locations related to Uddhav faction leader and MLA Ravindra Waikar and his partners in connection with a case of construction of a hotel at Jogeshwari by allegedly manipulating the land use conditions.



(file pic) pic.twitter.com/tQUO7bum2y — ANI (@ANI) January 9, 2024

BJP leader Kirit Somaiya had made several allegations of financial misappropriation against Ravindra Waikar. Somaiya stated that Uddhav Thackeray and Ravindra Waikar have business interests. Somaiya had warned many times that Ravindra Waikar would go to jail soon. However, no concrete action was taken against Waikar.