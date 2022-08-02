ED raids in Mumbai, at two places also at Herald House

Mumbai: ED has arrested Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut in connection with the Patra Chawl scam. After that, ED officials are searching three places in Mumbai. In this, raids have been conducted at 2 places. Also, the case of the National Herald House is also under attack in Mumbai.

ED arrested Sanjay Raut late on Sunday night in connection with the postal redevelopment scam. The ED has alleged that Praveen Raut, who is close to Sanjay Raut, deposited some of the money from the scam in the bank account of Raut's wife Varsha. In the month of April, the ED had seized assets of Varsha Raut and his two associates worth Rs. Sanjay Raut has been remanded in ED custody till August 4 by a special PMLA court in the mail corruption case. Actually, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) had requested the court to remand Raut for eight days. However, the court questioned "why Sanjay Raut's custody for eight days when all the documents in the case of Praveen Raut are in hand?" while the court sent Raut to ED custody for only four days.