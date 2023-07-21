ED servants of BJP: Ambadas Danve over Sujit Patkar's arrest in BMC Covid scam case

Ambadas Danve, the leader of the opposition in the Maharashtra Legislative Council and a representative of the Shiv Sena (UBT), claimed that the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and other agencies are servants of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Ambadas Danve responded to the ED's arrest of businessman Sujit Patkar in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) Covid scam case by saying, ED and other agencies are agents of the BJP; they also arrested Sanjay Raut. He spent 100 days behind bars. Sujit Patkar is a close aide of Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut.

Attacking the BJP, Ambadas Danve said, BJP must arrest Kirit Somaiya and inquire about him, his videos go viral. The Prevention of Money Laundering Act court on Thursday sent businessman Sujit Patkar and another person Dr Kishor Bisure to the Enforcement Directorate's custody till July 27.

On July 20, ED has arrested businessman Sujit Patkar, a friend of Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut, and another person in connection with a money laundering case related to alleged irregularities in setting up of jumbo COVID-19 treatment facilities here, an official said.

Patkar and his three partners allegedly bagged Mumbai civic body contracts fraudulently for managing COVID-19 field hospitals in the city during the pandemic, officials earlier said. ED arrested Patkar and doctor Kishore Bisure on Wednesday night after their alleged involvement in the case came to light, an official said.