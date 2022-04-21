ED submits voluminous charge sheet against Minister Nawab Malik

Mumbai, April 21 The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday submitted a voluminous charge sheet of over 5,000 pages against Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik, in an alleged money-laundering case arising out of a tainted 20-year-old land deal having mafia links.

The charge sheet has been submitted to the Special PMLA Court registry and after scrutiny of the documents, the court will take cognisance.

Malik, 69, was arrested on February 23 by ED sleuths from his Mumbai home and is currently in judicial custody for nearly 60 days now.

The ED nabbed him following a FIR filed by the National Investigation Agency against the fugitive don, Dawood Ibrahim Kaskar and others under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

The alleged money-laundering case involved the Goawala Compound in Kurla, which was allegedly usurped by Malik with help from the mafia, according to the ED.

Thursday's development came barely eight days after the ED provisionally attached 5 properties belonging to the Malik family in Mumbai and other parts of the state.

They included the Goawala Compound, a commercial unit and three flats in Kurla, two flats in Bandra, 148 acres of agricultural lands in Osmanabad, and others.

The ED has charged Malik with involvement in a criminal conspiracy allegedly hatched to grab the Kurla land belonging to Munira Plumber at a throwaway rate, through his company Solidus Investments Pvt. Ltd, using forged papers with connivance of Dawood's gangsters.

