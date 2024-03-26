ED Summons Close Aide of Uddhav Faction Leader Anil Desai in Money Laundering Case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) summoned Dinesh Bobhate, a close aide of Uddhav faction leader Anil Desai, on Tuesday, March 26, in an alleged money laundering case linked to a disproportionate assets case registered against him last December by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). Bhobate has been asked to remain present before the ED this week.

CBI's corruption case alleges that Bobhate and his wife amassed disproportionate assets worth Rs 2.58 crore, 36.43% more than their known sources of income. According to the agency, Bobhate allegedly acquired these assets while working as an assistant and senior assistant at New India Assurance Corporation Ltd in Lower Parel from 2014 to 2023.

The CBI's investigation also revealed several financial irregularities in Bobhate's bank accounts, including funds received from friends and his son under the guise of 'financial help'.