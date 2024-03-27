ED Summons Issued to Close Aide of Thackeray Group Leader Anil Desai

Mumbai: After registering a money laundering case against Shiv Sena's Uddhav Thackeray group leader and former MP Anil Desai's close aide Dinesh Bobhate in February, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has now summoned him to appear before it for questioning this week. In January, the CBI had also registered a case against Bobhate on charges of corruption. It is learned that the ED registered the case on the basis of a case registered by the CBI.

Also Read | ED Raid: Enforcement Directorate Conducts Search at AAP Leader Deepak Singla's Residence in Delhi

From 2013 to 2023, Dinesh Bobhate was an insurance senior assistant. The CBI has accused him of misusing his position while working in insurance during that period and amassing assets 36 percent more than his known income. He is accused of amassing unaccounted assets worth Rs 2.6 crore and the CBI has registered a case against him and his wife in this case. The ED has registered a case against them for questioning after they suspected money laundering in the money transaction.