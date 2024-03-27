ED Raid: Enforcement Directorate Conducts Search at AAP Leader Deepak Singla's Residence in Delhi

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) was conducting raids at multiple locations in Delhi and its peripherals, including the residence of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Deepak Singla, sources said.However, it is yet to be revealed whether the raids are connected to the ongoing investigation into the alleged Delhi excise policy.Singla, a former AAP candidate, had contested elections from Delhi’s Vishwas Nagar Assembly seat under the AAP banner. Apart from his political endeavours, Singla also holds key roles within the party hierarchy, serving as the AAP's in-charge for Goa and as co-in charge of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD).On March 23, the ED had conducted similar raids at the home of AAP MLA Gulab Singh Yadav from Matiala in the national capital.

As per his profession is concerned, he is a Delhi-based businessman and also a social worker. His total declared assets are Rs. 10.7 crore which includes Rs. 4.1 crore in moveable assets and Rs. 6.6 crore as immoveable assets. His total declared income is Rs. 15.7 lakh of which Rs. 5.7 lakh is his self income. Deepak Singla’s has total liabilities of Rs. 8.6 crore.This AAP candidate, in the election affidavit mentioned there are no criminal cases instituted against him, to the contrary ,a First Information Report was lodged upon the complaint by Assistant General Manager, OBC 8.05.2018 against AAP candidate Deepak Singla and Mahesh Timber Private Ltd under following sections 120b, 420, 467, 468, 471 IPC and 13(2) r/w 13(1)(d) Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 in embezzlement of 155 crores of huge amount