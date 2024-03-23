ED Raids Premises of Delhi AAP MLA Gulab Singh Yadav: Sources

The troubles of the Aam Aadmi Party are not ending. After the arrest of all the big party leaders, including Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, The Enforcement Directorate (ED) raided the premises of Delhi Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Gulab Singh Yadav on Saturday, March 23, news agency ANI reported, citing sources.

Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has will remain in ED custody till March 28. Delhi minister and Aam Aadmi Party leader Gopal Rao has said the party will surround the PM's residence on Sunday, March 26 to protest against the arrest. The party is set to hold a press conference at 10 am today.