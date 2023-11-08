Eggs and fruits now on midday meal menu in Maharashtra schools

In a significant development, government schools in Maharashtra are set to diversify their mid-day meal offerings, bringing more nutritious choices to students. According to a government resolution (GR) issued on Tuesday, children in these schools will now enjoy a broader menu that includes egg pulav, egg biryani, boiled eggs, and local fruits, in addition to the traditional khichdi.

The decision will come into effect in the ongoing academic year. Eggs and fruit will be served on Wednesdays and Fridays, while the menu will soon have more innovative nutritious recipes, including a sweet dish, the GR stated.

Maharashtra's School Education Minister, Deepak Kesarkar, highlighted the nutritional value of eggs and bananas and expressed his enthusiasm for the new menu options, emphasizing the state's commitment to providing healthy meals to schoolchildren.

“We have introduced eggs and bananas in midday meals, considering their nutritional value. A new menu, including sweet dish options, is also finalised for mid-day meals served in government schools across the state,” said Maharashtra School Education Minister Deepak Kesarkar.

According to reports, the responsibility of preparing or procuring the new food items will be entrusted to the existing mid-day meal service providers in each school. To cater to vegetarian students, who don't consume eggs, an alternative choice of banana or other locally available fruit of similar cost will be offered on Wednesdays and Fridays.

A committee of experts formed to suggest alternative options submitted its recommendations in of September. While few more options are under consideration, the school education department issued the GR, declaring inclusion of eggs and fruit in midday meal that was one of the recommendations.

“Eggs and fruits will be added to the existing expenditure. The plan is to stick to the existing list of raw materials for other items to be introduced in future,” an official from the school education department told Indian Express while explaining why other new items are yet to be declared.

This is the first-time eggs and fruits are introduced in the midday meal scheme in Maharashtra. The GR referred to the central government’s instructions under the Pradhan Mantri Poshan Shakti Nirman Yojana, which asks states to introduce innovative ways of nutritious food choices in midday meals. “Five per cent of the funds given under the scheme is allocated for innovations,” states the GR."

This move is expected to enhance the nutritional quality of mid-day meals, providing students with more balanced and diverse options, contributing to their overall well-being and development.